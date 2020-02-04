(KDRTV)-Ex-Kiambu Governor William Kabogo tells Ferdinand Waititu in uncertain terms, to forget about the governor seat and concentrate on the charges before the court

Ferdinand Waititu was ousted on Wednesday after the Senate approved the impeachment process

Kabogo was speaking after Waititu moved to court in a bid to halt the new Kiambu Governor of Kiambu James Nyoro from from appointing Deputy until his case is determined.

Kabogo told Waititu to forget about the seat and concentrate on the charges

“Concentrate rather on your defence at the criminal proceeding at Milimani courts.wish u well,” Kabogo wrote.

Waititu moved to court to challenge the swearing in of his deputy as the new Governor terming it illegal

Waititu`s lawyers asked the court on Monday to exercise its jurisdiction under the Mutunga Rules and command Nyoro not to appoint a deputy pending hearing and determination of the charges bestowed against him.

Unfortunately to the governor, Justice James Makau declined to grant the orders noting that Waititu had failed to tell the court what prejudice he will suffer if a deputy is appointed.

The judge said that Waititu did not demonstrate a prima facie case to warrant issuance of the said commands.

Waititu is thus the frist governor in the Kenyan history to be impeached.

He was in December last year impeached by Kiambu MCAs and the process was approved by the senate.

