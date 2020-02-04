Politics
Kabogo Advices Waititu To Forget Governor Seat, Concentrate on The Charges
(KDRTV)-Ex-Kiambu Governor William Kabogo tells Ferdinand Waititu in uncertain terms, to forget about the governor seat and concentrate on the charges before the court
Ferdinand Waititu was ousted on Wednesday after the Senate approved the impeachment process
Kabogo was speaking after Waititu moved to court in a bid to halt the new Kiambu Governor of Kiambu James Nyoro from from appointing Deputy until his case is determined.
Read also: New Kiambu Governor James Nyoro Vows To Protect Uhuru Kenyatta From Frustrations
Kabogo told Waititu to forget about the seat and concentrate on the charges
“Concentrate rather on your defence at the criminal proceeding at Milimani courts.wish u well,” Kabogo wrote.
Waititu moved to court to challenge the swearing in of his deputy as the new Governor terming it illegal
Waititu`s lawyers asked the court on Monday to exercise its jurisdiction under the Mutunga Rules and command Nyoro not to appoint a deputy pending hearing and determination of the charges bestowed against him.
READ ALSO: Enda Nyumbani na Mganga Wako! Moses Kuria Tells Uhuru, Raila to Retire in 2022
Unfortunately to the governor, Justice James Makau declined to grant the orders noting that Waititu had failed to tell the court what prejudice he will suffer if a deputy is appointed.
The judge said that Waititu did not demonstrate a prima facie case to warrant issuance of the said commands.
Waititu is thus the frist governor in the Kenyan history to be impeached.
He was in December last year impeached by Kiambu MCAs and the process was approved by the senate.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Ruto Is Not Waititu! Tanga Tanga Politicians Declare they are Ready for DP’s Impeachment Motion
-
News16 hours ago
Ruto’s Condolence Message to Mzee Moi Raises Eyebrows! Did he Mock Uhuru?
-
News22 hours ago
BREAKING: Mzee Moi is Dead
-
Life & Style2 days ago
My husband was an alcoholic for four years and this is what I did to make him stop drinking and become a good man