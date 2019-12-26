Connect with us
 

Politics

Kenyans Flood Rosemary Odinga With Goodwill Messages After Healing from Blindness

Rosemary Odinga {Courtesy]

(KDRTV)-Rosemary Odinga has received goodwill messages from Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) after announcing that she has fully regained her eyesight after being in the darkness for close to two years. 

Rosemary was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after collapsing in Naivasha in February 2017. It later emerged that the daughter of ODM leader Raila Odinga was suffering from a non-cancerous brain tumour, which caused blindness. She was flown to South African on February 28, 2017 for specialised treatment.

However, it took more than two years for her to get healed.

She announced the good news at a church in Siaya on Christmas Day, thanking Kenyans for praying for her during the most trying moments of her life.

KTN Journalist Tonny Gachoka is among several Kenyans who have flooded social media with goodwill messages for Rosemary, who has a renown mother and farmer.

“I just spoke with my sister Rosemary Odinga we had a hearty laugh, it’s just amazing. Am filled with joy & mountains of happiness. To her family ‘where there is great love, there are always miracles,’ Mr Gachoka said on his Twitter handle.

“Rosemary Odinga Regaining her sight is the Climax of 2019. This is what I call a Gift Worth of Boxing Day,” Blogger Bravin Yuri said.

Before her illness, Rosemary had declared her interest in the Kibra Constituency seat. She, however, had to step down to concentrate on her health. A section of Kenyans are now urging her to eye the Langata Constituency seat in the 2022 elections.

