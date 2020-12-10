Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kisii Deputy Governor Runs Back to Ruto after EACC scare

Avatar

By

Published

Eo4trgYXMAE0WVQ
Ruto with Gusii leaders

(KDRTV) – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has been pictured at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen office, weeks after he had hinted at working with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Maangi led a section of Gusii leaders for a consultative meeting with the DP.

Read Also: Raila to Pass the Mantle to Matiangi

“Leaders must be responsible and be able to moderate our politics to be issues-based. They must appreciate our diversity, work together in the national interest, and take the lead to preach unity. That way, we stand to have a meaningful development and a more stable Kenya,” Ruto said without revealing the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting comes just a day after Maangi was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over claims that he gave false information in the 2017 elections.

Read Also: Murathe Reveals Matiangi is the Acting DP

Maangi was grilled for more than 2 hours at the EACC headquarters on Wednesday over the issue.

However, the politician has alleged that he is being persecuted over his political lining.

“I do not deny it. I was arrested in the US for what they call a DUI-driving under the influence. I was not convicted and jailed for a period of six months or more,” he said.

Last month, Maangi controversially announced plans to work with Matiangi, a move he said will unite the Gusii regions.

“We must work together. I assure CS Matiang’i that we will work together. The time has come for us to set aside our political differences and unite our community,” Maangi said at a church in Kisii.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

IMG 20201208 132733 IMG 20201208 132733

News

Update! Lugulu Girls Closed After Student Rape Incident

(KDRTV) – Lugulu Girls National school in Bungoma county has been closed following student unrest over what they claim to be a defilement case...

1 day ago
Dr Mogusu Dr Mogusu

News

Dr Stephen Mogusu’s Father Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals the Pain of Losing his Only Son

(KDRTV) – In a small Irani village in Kisii county, a family is yet to come to terms with the untimely demise of their...

1 day ago
Kisumu Housing Project Kisumu Housing Project

News

Governor Nyong’o Launches a Mega Housing Project in Kisumu

The Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o, today laid the foundation stone and plaque for the building of a new Anderson-Ofafa Estate.

22 hours ago

Life & Style

I will dump you because you are a useless man

I have always had trouble but I did not realize that women hated such. After my wife and I got married, we were so...

2 days ago