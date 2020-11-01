Matungulu MP Urges Uhuru To Halt Political Gatherings

(KDRTV)-Matungulu member of National assembly Stephen Mule has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to give a directive to halt the political gatherings in a bid to curb coronavirus infections.

The MP who was addressing the media after attending a Sunday mass at Nguluni Catholic Church in his constituency warned that if proper strategies are not established, Kenya might witness a cond wave of coronavirus, which could be more severe.

In his viewpoint, Machakos was among the counties worst hit by the novel virus.

“I am asking President Kenyatta to take immediate and bold steps to protect Kenyans from contracting Covid-19 by ordering stoppage of ongoing political rallies across the country,” said Mule.

The legislature expressed his displeasure after he asserted that most politicians and Kenyans had resumed their normal lifestyles and downplayed the guidelines imposed by MoH to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“It is unfortunate that politicians have been holding unregulated gatherings in total disregard of safety measures to curb Covid-19 infections. It is even worse than members of the public have been ensnared into attending such gatherings which have turned out to be dens of community spread of Coronavirus,” said the MP.

The legistlueres sentiment emerged a few hours after the speaker of Machakos County Assembly disclosed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The speaker Floernece Mwangangi is also the mother of the health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

“What I can say is that I tested positive for Coronavirus nine days ago and I immediately went on home quarantine where I have been receiving treatment. I want to tell Kenyans that the disease is real and causes severe body weakness. I have lost my senses of smell and taste and I’m also experiencing severe headache,” Ms Mwangangi said in a telephone interview.

The recent massive political gatherings have been organized by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto has also been criticized for conducting earlier campaigns ahead of 2022