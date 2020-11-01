Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Matungulu MP Urges Uhuru To Halt Political Gatherings

Avatar

By

Published

Matungulu MP Urges Uhuru To Halt Political Gatherings
Matungulu MP Urges Uhuru To Halt Political Gatherings

(KDRTV)-Matungulu member of National assembly Stephen Mule has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to give a directive to halt the political gatherings in a bid to curb coronavirus infections.

The MP who was addressing the media after attending a Sunday mass at Nguluni Catholic Church in his constituency warned that if proper strategies are not established, Kenya might witness a cond wave of coronavirus, which could be more severe.

READ ALSO: Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi Contract Coronavirus

In his viewpoint, Machakos was among the counties worst hit by the novel virus.

“I am asking President Kenyatta to take immediate and bold steps to protect Kenyans from contracting Covid-19 by ordering stoppage of ongoing political rallies across the country,” said Mule.

The legislature expressed his displeasure after he asserted that most politicians and Kenyans had resumed their normal lifestyles and downplayed the guidelines imposed by MoH to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“It is unfortunate that politicians have been holding unregulated gatherings in total disregard of safety measures to curb Covid-19 infections. It is even worse than members of the public have been ensnared into attending such gatherings which have turned out to be dens of community spread of Coronavirus,” said the MP.

The legistlueres sentiment emerged a few hours after the speaker of Machakos County Assembly disclosed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

READ ALSOKiamokama Ward MCA Ken Mainya Dies!

The speaker Floernece Mwangangi is also the mother of the health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

“What I can say is that I tested positive for Coronavirus nine days ago and I immediately went on home quarantine where I have been receiving treatment. I want to tell Kenyans that the disease is real and causes severe body weakness. I have lost my senses of smell and taste and I’m also experiencing severe headache,” Ms Mwangangi said in a telephone interview.

The recent massive political gatherings have been organized by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto has also been criticized for conducting earlier campaigns ahead of 2022

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

mars1 mars1

News

Rare Occurrence! Planet Mars Was Visible With Naked Eye From Malawi Yesterday (PHOTO)

(KDRTV) – In the month of October, planet Mars and Earth have been traveling alongside each other around the sun. But now Earth is...

2 days ago
daniel alushula picture daniel alushula picture

Health

Covid-19 Claims a high profile Medical Doctor in Kakamega County

A Senior Consultant Orthopedics Surgeon dies after contracting Corona Virus in Western Kenya

16 hours ago
mombasaman mombasaman

Life & Style

CRAZY LOVE FROM HELL SHOCKS VILLAGERS

Dorcas a 43-year-old lady from Kilifi County really shocked many people on the news some days back. She said she had gone through so...

2 days ago
depressed depressed

Life & Style

I WAS ONCE A VICTIM OF SEXUAL ABUSE, I LATER TURNED TO BE GAY BUT THROUGH THIS HERBALIST I WAS ABLE TO CHANGE

My name is Brian and I am 27 years of age. We lived in Umoja estate in Nairobi. My parents converted to Islam and...

17 hours ago