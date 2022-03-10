Meet DP William Ruto’s Look-alike MCA from Kiserian

With less than 5 months ahead of the August 9 general elections, Deputy President William Ruto is unquestionably Kenya’s most well-known politician. The DP has enlisted the assistance of several politicians who have contributed to the shaping of the hustler nation narrative that has captivated the country and scared his opponents.

Following his split with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the DP founded the UDA party, which is now Kenya’s second-largest party after ODM, which is allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The DP has taken many parliamentarians with him to the UDA camp, leaving the ruling Jubilee party with a relatively small number of legislators.

Among the UDA allied politicians is one Moses Saoyo Kusero, a Kajiado County legislator. Moses is an MCA representing the Keekonyokie ward in Kiserian Town.

Kusero assumed charge in 2017 following the retirement of Hon George Sunkuya, the MCA at the time.

Many people are unaware that the young politician shares a strong likeness to the DP and might easily be mistaken for the self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk.

Kusero has a number of photographs of himself hanging out with the UDA boss on his Facebook page, and their likeness can be observed. Moses Saoyo resembles DP Ruto’s eldest son, Nick Ruto, with the exception that he is slightly taller.

Kusero was one of the politicians that tented in Kiambaa in July 2021 to campaign for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Wanjiku alias Kawanjiko, who defeated Jubilee’s Kariri Njama.

