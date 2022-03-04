Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details of William Ruto’s Meeting with US Officials at White House

By

Published

49d2a1e82b3173c1

Photo of Deputy President William Ruto ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi and US Secretary of State Molly Phee on Wednesday, March 2. Image courtesy Facebook/William Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday night met with US government officials in a meeting held at the White House.

Issues of strategic collaboration between the United States of America and Kenya were discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The team also stressed the need to sustain Kenya’s constitutional democratic trajectory.

The meeting took place as part of the Deputy President’s regional trip, during which the US government told Kenya that it may depend on its support in defending democracy and fighting for a free and fair election in August 2022.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee gave the guarantee when welcoming Ruto to the US State Department in Washington, DC.

Did you miss this?

  1. White Man Caught On Camera Insulting Nairobi Residents
  2. Governor Waititu Pleads With Senate To Have Mercy On Him
  3. Museveni: You Give Me A Lecture About Democracy Where Are Your Credentials?

In the meeting, DP Ruto asked the US and Kenya’s other traditional allies to continue their long-standing support for Kenya’s democracy and the holding of a free, fair, and credible election.

He also emphasized Kenya’s role as an anchor state for peace and stability in the East and Horn of Africa region but warned against political and economic exclusion, which he sees as a threat to the country’s special status in the area, and two issues he sees as crucial in the August 2022 election.

Ruto and Mudavadi also promised a peaceful election, assuring the US of a stable and robust partner in bilateral relations.

The two allies who left the country over the weekend are on a two-week tour to the United States and then head to the United Kingdom.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019