Meet Top 5 Richest Kalenjins in 2022

The Kalenjins community is Kenya’s second-wealthiest tribe in Kenya, after the Kikuyus. Additionally, it is one of the most populous communities and owns considerable a large land. Apart from farming, the Kalenjins excel at athletics, a sport that has earned many of them millions on shillings.

In this article, KDRTV looks at 5 wealthiest Kalenjins

The Moi Family

The family of the late President Daniel Moi is the wealthiest in the entire Rift valley. With Moi being in government for 24 years, his family made a lot of wealth.

They have made significant investments in real estate, industry, education, and agriculture. The Moi Family’s net worth is believed to be in the region of Ksh 300 billion. They are not just the wealthiest Kalenjins, but also the wealthiest family in Kenya.

The Biwott Family

The late Daniel Biwott invested in a variety of sectors, including real estate, tourism, agriculture, energy, and construction. His family is reported to have a net worth of more than Sh110 billion.

DP Ruto

The DP has made investments in the hospitality industry and holds stakes in a variety of businesses, including Media Max Safaricom, Kenya Airways, and Amaco. His estimated net worth is in excess of Sh30 billion.

Buzeki

Zedekiah Kiprop is the founder and CEO of the Kiprop Group of Companies, which specializes in dairy products and transportation services. Buzeki earned his first million in his thirties. He is aiming to become the second Uasin Gishu County governor in the August 9 general elections.

David Langat

Popularly known as DL, Langat is the founder and owner of DL Group of enterprises, which operate numerous tea facilities in both the Rift Valley and Tanzania. The Mombasa-based tycoon is said to be one of William Ruto’s funders.

