Politics

Moses Kuria Moves to Court to Sue IEBC

Moses Kuria Photo courtesy

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has moved to court to challenge the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)’s decision to stop Presidential and Gubernatorial aspirants from picking public servants as their running mates ahead of the August 9 General elections.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader has also questioned the electoral body’s May 16 running mates deadline.

Kuria who is running for the Kiambu governorship wants the court to stop the electoral commission from requiring him to have a limited selection of running mates, stating that it is his right to choose his preferred deputy.

“The petitioner states that the enactment of Section 8 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2017 is discriminatory in nature for it proceeds to set a precondition that bars a great number of people including the herein Petitioner from vying for public office as allowed under the provisions of Article 81 (a) of the Constitution,” Moses Kuria’s petition reads.

The Gatundu South MP also argues that the IEBC Election Laws Act 2017 violates the provisions of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, which is the supreme law of the state.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader wanted a civil servant who he believed was qualified for the position to serve as his running mate, but the IEBC sent a letter to the party rejecting his choice.

