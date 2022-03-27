Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga Speaks on Being Funded by the Goverment in his campaigns

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 17 at 5.30.15 PM 1

Photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga while meeting governors in Naivasha. Image courtesy.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has chastised DP William Ruto over his recent claims that the Uhuru goverment was using public resources to fund the former prime ministers presidential campaigns.

While speaking in Shinyalu Kakamega County on Sunday March 27, the Azimio la Umoja flagbearer opined that If anyone’s campaign funding deserved to be investigated, it should be the DP’s.

“He despite making only Ksh2 million a month, he splashes nearly Ksh100 million in campaigns, yet he comes out here blubbering and trying to point a finger at others and especially me. Rubbish!” Raila remarked.

Also Read Uhuru Silently Replaces 4 Cabinet Slots After February Mass Resignation in Goverment

He went on to accuse the DP for abusing public funds to fund his political activities across the country.

“After stealing your money, he comes to you, with money in gunny bags, churning put money to the youth and women groups. He even donates to schools and bishops,” Raila quipped.

His remarks come just a day after accused his boss for using Ksh1 billion to buy back members who had left the ruling Jubilee party during a rally in Mombasa.

Taking a shot at his boss, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate stated that Uhuru was more concerned with restoring Jubilee’s appearance than with more important challenges such as famine and drought, which had put millions of lives at risk.

Also Read Inside Raila Odinga’s New Technique To Finish Hustler Nation in Grassroot Level

 

