Raila Wants Ruto Step Aside For Corruption Investigations

(KDRTV)- The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)Party Leader Raila Odinga now wants the Deputy President William Ruto to step and be proved over graft

Raila who was speaking during an interview with Citizen TV at his Opoda farm in Bondo stated that he was mending the from inside with focus of eliminating corruption

The former Premier claimed that the Deputy President Ruta has been welcoming crowds in his home, slaughtering chicken and dishing out millions of shillings from an unexplained source of funds.

During the exclusive interview that was aired last night, Raila questioned the source of Ruto`s millions which he has been dishing in the Kenyan churches

“Which individual can have such money? You are bringing crowds and crowds of people each and every day slaughtering chicken and paying for their transport and giving them petty cash, what is the source of such cash?” wondered Raila.

During the festive season, the Deputy President hosted delegations of thousands of people from more than ten counties including Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoi, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Nandi in his Sugoi home.

Thus, after Raila claiming of people moving around with sacks of money in churches, he wanted lifestyle audit to be bestowed on the Deputy President.

“We must have the boldness to hold the bull by the horn and to say enough is enough and ask these people to step aside, that is impunity of the highest order,” Raila said in the interview.

However, quoting the expenditure with reference to Judges, Speakers and the MCAs, Raila said that there is a lot of money in Kenya which are being wasted and thus there is need to cut down some extravaganza.

Raila also said that if corruption could be the reason he joined the Jubilee side, then he doesn’t regret.