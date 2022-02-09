Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Warned Against Listening To Atwoli, Told What Might Happen to his Presidency

By

Published

uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been warned against listening to COTU boss Francis Atwoli by Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

While speaking in Kakamega County on Tuesday, February 8, Wetangula told President Kenyatta that listening to Atwoli will only mislead him as he nears retirement.

“And Mr. President do not listen to this Atwoli, he is a prophet of doom. He is going to send you astray,” Wetang’ula said.

Ford Kenya’s leader stated that it was misleading for the dynamic unionist to tell the president he was going nowhere when the president is actually retiring.

“When Atwoli keeps telling you that you are going nowhere, you know he is lying to you because you are going somewhere in retirement,” the Bungoma senator said.

Atwoli Changes Tune On Retirement After Re-election: 'I Might Be Here For As Long As Needed'

The Kenya Kwanza principal went on to criticize Atwoli, claiming he has the political expertise necessary to counsel people on how to win an election.

“You tried to stand for elections, you didn’t make 200 votes, you have no business anywhere lecturing anybody about electoral politics,” Wetang’ula said.

Atwoli has been in the headlines in the past 2 days after took DP Ruto head-on stating that the second in command might commit suicide in August if he loses the presidential election to Raila Odinga.

“Wale wako karibu na William Samoei Ruto kule sehemu za Sugoi wakate miti isiwe karibu kwa ajili tarehe 9 usiku, kura itatangazwa na huyo mtoto atajinyonga, wakate miti!” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss went on to say that, he would have been DP Ruto’s father if he had met his mother.

