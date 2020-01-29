Uhuru Warns Bahati MP Against Insulting Him

(KDRTV)- President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the populace of Bahati Constituency to caution their area Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri against abusing him

Ngunjiri has been hitting out to the president on several issues not limited to the war against corruption targeting the Deputy President William Ruto, and also on planning to extend his term after 2022

President Uhuru who was speaking during the launching and opening a Kshs 5.8 billion cement in Salgaa

President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will not succumb to intimidation from the lawmaker and call on the constituents to advise their lawmaker accordingly.

“Please warn your MP (Kimani Ngunjiri) if you haven’t sent him to abuse me on TV… a country is not developed by verbal abuse. No one should sell fear to you before elections because Kenya is there for us all. I won’t stop uniting all Kenyans,” he said.

The president affirmed that his mission to unite the country will not be affected by warmongers and thus urged the leaders to preach the message of peace and unity among Kenyans

Uhuru also used the platform to sell the BBI report saying it would help enhance the unity via inclusivity

Despite the president`s sentiments, Ngunjiri has constantly expressed his defiance noting that the BBI is a vehicle being used by the President and Raila Odinga to create positions for themselves in the next government

The outspoken Bahati legislature has also in several events dared Uhuru to resign over what asserted was sheer incompetence

In November 2019, the vocal MP challenged Uhuru to dissolve the government for failure to provide leadership

“Uhuru should dissolve the Cabinet, Parliament and the entire government so that Kenyans can be allowed to make a fresh decision. We have so many ills ranging from corruption to divisive politics and Uhuru is doing nothing about,” he sensationally claimed .

At the time Jubilee had wrangles, Ngunjiri described Uhuru as being short-tempered

“Hasira ni ya nini…kila pahali umeenda ni hasira (What is the anger for… everywhere you go it’s rage)…what is the problem? You have powers, call us tomorrow and see if we will not come… but because you don’t want the truth, we could say that is why you don’t want to call us,” Ngunjiri lamented then.

When Ngunjiri was asked by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Ngunjiri expressed blames on Uhuru`s administration

