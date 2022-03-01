Connect with us

Politics

Wetangula Reveals What Awaits President Uhuru If Kenya Kwanza Forms Next Government

By

Published

Wetangula Denies Involving In Gold Scam Declares Interest In Succeeding Uhuru

Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has revealed what the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will do to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta if they form the next government.

Speaking during the burial of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s mother Mama Monica Njeri Waititu the former foreign affairs minister stated that they will take good care of Uhuru after the August 9 polls.

“President, don’t you worry. You’ll be in safe hands with our government. We will give you the dignity and respect of a retired president, the same way Mzee Kibaki is enjoying his retirement, you’ll enjoy the same.” he said.

“So, if you’ve any fear that you’ve to create a stooge and a puppet to protect you, that fear should be put aside.” He added.

The Bungoma senator further urged locals to make a courageous choice and not to support the Azimio la Umoja Movement’s goal.

“Mambo ya kitendawili tuliacha kitambo. We dropped it like a bad habit. And we are going to form a new government that will respect everybody.”

The Ford Kenya party leader is currently heading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rallies in the country after his counterparts, William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi, left the country over the weekend to tour USA and UK.

The duo are expected back in the country in mid next week. Among the politicians accompanying them include; MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Rep), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and Soipan Tuya (Narok)

