Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

What You Need To Know About Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta Before Presidency

By

Published

Uhuru Muigai is the fourth president of Kenya who succeeded Retired president Mwai Kibaki in 2013. He has always been a humble person despite being raised in a rich family.

IMG 20220202 101317

Photo courtesy

From being son of a president to being the president, that is Uhuru’s life in a nutshell. He is born in a family of four, Christine Wambui, Anna Nyokabi and Muhoho Kenyatta.

Even though Uhuru was the son of president, he spent most of his life back in Gatundu and rarely came to Nairobi. However, they only came to stay in Nairobi when his father passed on.

IMG 20220202 101555

Uhuru would mingle with most of his classmates in St Mary’s high school. Back then, he used to play as a winger in his school rugby team.

Most of his mates could not recognise him as the son of the first president.  He could go out, have drinks with his mates and go back home without anyone getting to recognize him.

However, when he was in Nairobi, they used to hang out around Uhuru park together with his siblings and the father.

Meeting Margaret Kenyatta

Margaret Kenyatta is the fourth first lady of Kenya. Being president’s, you would easily get someone to date without so much hustle. But for Uhuru, it was a totally different case. It took time for him to finally have Margaret as his girlfriend and later, his wife.

IMG 20220202 101334

Photo courtesy

Together they were blessed with three children Jomo Kenyatta, Muhoho Kenyatta and Ngina Kenyatta.

Also read: Meet Kenyan Teacher Who Taught President Uhuru Kiswahili Lessons before Presidential Election

Before becoming the fourth president, Uhuru was Member of parliament for Gatundu South from 2002.

Read more: Four Jobs Uhuru Kenyatta Did Before Joining Politics

Before that, he had contested for MP seat for Gatundu South and lost to Moses Mwihia, a Nairobi architect.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019