Europe Floods: Belgium Ravaged By Renewed Floods Amid Heavy Rains

KDRTV NEWS: Belgium has reportedly witnessed a new phase of flooding on Saturday as heavy rainfalls continue.

The flood greatly hit the Southern French-speaking region of Wallonia. According to the Belgium Crisis Center, Namur and Walloon-Brabant provinces were mostly affected.

⛈ Images des importantes inondations urbaines survenues à Dinant (Belgique) ce samedi soir. L'orage a déversé 50 à 70 mm de pluie en 1 heure ! (vidéo @nolwynnn) pic.twitter.com/3QqPDGAvFj — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) July 24, 2021

There was massive destruction of properties in the town of Dinant, with automobiles being swept away by waters.

According to Dinant Deputy Mayor Robert Closset, “I’ve been living here all my life, and I’ve never seen this before,”

So far, no fatalities have been reported in the town.

READ ALSO: China Floods: 12 Dead, Thousands Evacuated In Henan Province

KDRTV has established Europe in the recent days has been experienced the worst floods in decades so far.

Previous was of floods led to the deaths of 36 Belgium nationals. The country held a national mourning day last Tuesday to remember the lives consumed by the floods.

The Belgium Province of Liege was severely impacted, but the worst situation is not expected soon.

Germany is another country that was severely hit by the recent European flood, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

As of Friday, the floods had killed at least 180 people in Germany will around 150 unaccounted for.

READ ALSO: EUROPE FLOOD: At Least 120 Dead, Hundreds Missing

The weather agency in Germany had projected fresh storms for this weekend in Western Germany with extreme floods, which are also possible in the Southern state of Bavaria.