World

Ex-UN Prosecutor Urges Global Arrest Warrant for Putin

Ex-UN prosecutor hints at possibility of arresting and charging Russia`s Vladimir Putin with war crime

By

Published

Ex UN prosecutor Carla del Ponte. FILE IMAGE
LATEST UPDATE! Ukraine regains control of the “whole Kyiv region,” the Deputy defense minister announced

KDRTV NEWS: Ex-UN prosecutor of war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has urged the world to issue a global arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Carla Del Ponte, while speaking to journalists, referred to Putin as a war criminal

The ex-UN prosecutor who spoke during her book launch said clear war crimes were being committed in Ukraine by the Russian troops.

READ ALSO: Russian Forces Violently Disperse Protestors in Enerhodar

“I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick. “These dead people have loved ones who don’t even know what’s become of them. That is unacceptable.”

She cited attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings, and demolishing of entire villages.

She said the investigation for war crimes in Ukraine would be easier than in Yugoslavia because the country itself requested an international probe.

She hinted that if ICC would prove war crimes, Vladimir Putin should be arrested and charged with the same.

 “You must go up the chain of command until you reach those who took the decisions,” she said

She hinted that Putin could be brought to account just like other global leaders who have been linked to a war crimes.

 

 

“You mustn’t let go, continue to investigation. When the investigation into Slobodan Milosevic began, he was still president of Serbia. Who would have thought then that he would one day be judged? Nobody,” she told Blick.

READ ALSO: Ukraine Asks Kenyans For Support On War Against Russia

She added that the investigations of war crimes should be done by both sides, saying that there are reports of alleged torture of Russian prisoners of war by the Ukrainian forces

