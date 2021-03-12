Russia Opposition Leader Navalny Missing After Removal from Prison

(KDRTV)-Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s whereabouts are not known after allegedly being removed from prison, said his lawyer.

This is even though many countries are compelling Russia to release President Vladimir Putin’s first critique.

According to a post on Navlnay`s Twitter account on Friday, the Kremlin critic had been removed from jail in the Vladimir region the authorities did not disclose where he was taken to.

READ ALSO: Navalny Supporters Unhappy With ‘Little’ Sanctions EU Imposed On Russia

KDRTV understands that the opposition icon was being held in the Kolchugino detention center in the Vladimir region northwest of Moscow while in quarantine before serving his sentence in a penal colony.

The account said that Alexei’s lawyers were not allowed to see him and were told that Alexei had departed but did not say where he was.

Адвокаты Алексея сегодня с начала рабочего дня находились в СИЗО-3 Кольчугино. Под разными предлогами их не допускали к Алексею (то праздник придумали, то кому-то плохо стало, видимо, после празднования). Только в 14-00 им сообщили, что Алексей убыл. Куда – отвечать отказались. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) March 12, 2021

Simultaneously, the Twitter account retweeted similar sentiments made by Navalny`s lawyer Olga Mikhailova to the commercial Russian radio station Echo Moscow.

Адвокат @navalny Ольга Михайлова в эфире «Эха Москвы»: «Сегодня адвокатов не пускали в течение дня на свидание к Алексею под разными предлогами. После чего в 14:00 объявили о том, что Алексея увезли, а куда именно — ответить отказались. Мы не знаем, где он сейчас» — Эхо Москвы (@EchoMskRu) March 12, 2021

“We don’t know where he is now,” the station cited her as saying. “His whereabouts are unknown to us once again. The administration is supposed to notify relatives where he has been transferred. But, as the practice has shown, this has not been done.

READ ALSO: Jailed Russian Government Critic Navalny Loses Appeal

Several countries have compelled Russia to release the Kremlin critic. However, Russia has remained adamant.

The EU and US have imposed various sanctions on Russia following Alexei Navalny’s detention.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.