Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia Opposition Leader Navalny Missing After Removal from Prison

Alexei Navalny transferred from prison to an undisclosed location, lawyers claims

Avatar

By

Published

Navalny supporters calling for severe sanctions on Russian officials
Navalny supporters calling for severe sanctions on Russian officials

(KDRTV)-Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s whereabouts are not known after allegedly being removed from prison, said his lawyer.

This is even though many countries are compelling Russia to release President Vladimir Putin’s first critique.

According to a post on Navlnay`s Twitter account on Friday, the Kremlin critic had been removed from jail in the Vladimir region the authorities did not disclose where he was taken to.

READ ALSO: Navalny Supporters Unhappy With ‘Little’ Sanctions EU Imposed On Russia

KDRTV understands that the opposition icon was being held in the Kolchugino detention center in the Vladimir region northwest of Moscow while in quarantine before serving his sentence in a penal colony.

The account said that Alexei’s lawyers were not allowed to see him and were told that Alexei had departed but did not say where he was.

Simultaneously, the Twitter account retweeted similar sentiments made by Navalny`s lawyer Olga Mikhailova to the commercial Russian radio station Echo Moscow.

“We don’t know where he is now,” the station cited her as saying. “His whereabouts are unknown to us once again. The administration is supposed to notify relatives where he has been transferred. But, as the practice has shown, this has not been done.

READ ALSO: Jailed Russian Government Critic Navalny Loses Appeal

Several countries have compelled Russia to release the Kremlin critic. However, Russia has remained adamant.

The EU and US have imposed various sanctions on Russia following Alexei Navalny’s detention.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

For Somalia President Ali Muhammad For Somalia President Ali Muhammad

World

Former Somalia President Ali Muhammad Dies In Nairobi Hospital

Somalia mourns the death of former President Ali Muhammed who succubed to Covid-19.

2 days ago
Uhuruaddress Uhuruaddress

News

Uhuru Extends Curfew for 60 Days, Bars to Close at 9PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew for 60 days effective immediately. The President also directed that bars and restaurants will be closed...

10 hours ago
1 3 1 3

News

Raila Odinga Tests Positive For Covid-19

Raila Odinga in isolation at Nairobi Hospital after testing postive for Covid-19

1 day ago
unnamed 2 unnamed 2

Politics

Battle Lines Drawn as Ruto Takes on Uhuru in Juja Ward

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to face off with his Deputy William Ruto in the Juja Parliamentary by-elections. The race to replace...

1 day ago