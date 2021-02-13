Senate Clears Trump Of Deadly US Capitol Attack

(KDRTV)-Former President Donald Trump has been cleared by the Senate of the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol where his supporters ransacked the congress

Trump was facing a single charge of inciting deadly insurrection.

Trump avoid the conviction by the US Senate on the grounds that his Republican supporters stood by him.

Former President Donald Trump is thus still eligible to run for president in 2024; this is a victory for Mr. Trump

KDRTV has established that Trump`s office has released a statement a few moments after the US Senate acquitted him of a deadly capitol attack.

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country,” Trump`s statement reads.

In his statement, Trump did not directly touch on the January 6, however, he asserted that the Democrats are the party that facilitates rioters and mobs.

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters…”

Trump concluded his statement by visioning the future and giving a promise to his supporters.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.”

The impeachment article of Mr. Trump was approved by the Democratic-led house on January 13 in support of 10 Republicans.

