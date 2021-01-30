U.S, EU To Punish Museveni And Allies Over “Election Violence “

(KDRTV)-The US and EU have declared that they are considering severe discipline against Uganda`s President Yoweri Museveni and his allies who could have participated in election-related violence or dynamics undermine democracy in the country

KDRTV notes that during the just concluded Uganda`s election, many people were killed and key opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was constrained to house arrest

The electoral agent in Uganda awarded another five-term to president Museveni; however, the opposition and western observers have raised concerned about the nature of the elections.

The US has reported that it is considering a range of action against Mr Museveni and anyone who could have undermined democracy before, during and after the elections.

“We have significant concerns about Uganda’s recent elections,” a State Department representative said in a statement emailed to The New York Times. “The United States has made clear that we would consider a range of targeted options, including the imposition of visa restrictions, for Ugandan individuals found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.”

Many other nations have also raised concerns about the just concluded Uganda’s election.

According to the European Union, the bloc was “gravely concerned by the continued harassment of political actors and parts of civil society” and continued to “remain attentive to the situation on the ground.”

Many countries have kept quiet about Uganda`s election with only Russia and China among the giant countries sending congratulatory messages to Mr Museveni.

Kenya sent a congratulatory message to Museveni but was shortly pulled down after a section of Kenyans questioned Uganda`s election process.

The US reported that about 75 per cent of their observers were not allowed to oversee the elections and that their ambassador was blocked from reaching out to Bobi Wine.

KDRTV also understand that the opposition`s petition to challenge election results was rejected by a Supreme court which said that today being a weekend, the petition will be accepted on Monday.

