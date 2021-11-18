Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Uganda Under Tight Security After Deadly Bombing

Uganda tightens security following deadly suicide bombing by the ADF fighters

By

Published

Ugandan security personnnel on higer alert
Ugandan security personnnel on higer alert

KDRTV NEWS: The government of Uganda has stepped up security, especially in the capital Kampala following the twin suicide bombing. The claims claimed the lives of three while injuring dozens.

KDRTV established that the armed police and soldiers were patrolling the capital Kampala.

Several checkpoints have been set on the many roads in Kampala, and the scenes of the bomb attacks have been closed off.

READ ALSO: Two Killed In Second Explosion In Uganda

It is reported that many of the people who were injured are police officers.

The Tuesday bomb attacks occurred within minutes of each other after two suicide bombers disguised as motorcycle taxi drivers denoted devices near a parliament building.

The attacks have been linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Many Ugandans working in Kampala have reported that they would not go to work as they fear for their lives.

Neighbors of Uganda, such as Kenya, are now contemplating on status of the security of Uganda.

Recently, Uganda has been experiencing suicide bomb attacks, something that is considered too severe for the country’s economy.

READ ALSO: Uganda: Deadly Bomb Attack In Kampala After Terror Warning

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to check people at the entry points to the bus parks, hotels, churches, mosques, and markets.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019