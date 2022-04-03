Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukrainian Civilians Use Poison To Kill Russian Soldiers

Ukraine civilians have been confronting Russian troops as the government urges them to train for military combat against Russians

By

Published

The aftermath of the war between Russian and Ukraine
The aftermath of the war between Russian and Ukraine

KDRTV NEWS: Russian civilians reportedly killed two Russian soldiers with poisoned cakes.

Dozens of the soldiers were also injured after the civilians gave them poisoned alcohol.

According to Ukraine’s main Directorate of Intelligence reports posted on Facebook on Saturday, two troops died while 28 were put under intensive care unit after drinking poisoned alcohol.

READ ALSO: SACRAMENTO SHOOTING: At Least 6 People Dead in California State Capital

The incident took place in Izium, where an estimated 500 Russian soldiers were also reportedly hospitalized due to alcohol poisoning of the unclear original.

According to Ukrainian officials, the troops were from the 3rd Russian Motor Rifle Divison.

There is no confirmation of the lives of the soldiers who were hospitalized.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there have been reports of using various means, including arms, to help defend their country.

Te Ukraine’s government has urged the civilians to train for possible combat.

There have also been videos of Ukraine civilians confronting the Russian soldiers or throwing objects at them

This happens when the Ukrainian government claims that Russian troops are targeting civilians.

So far, the country’s fierce resistance has prevented Russian troops from capturing major cities.

READ ALSO: Ukraine War- Investigations to be done After Bucha Massacre

Reports have also indicated that the top advisors of President Vladimir Putin are not giving him the right advice on the scope of the Russian troop operation in Ukraine.

However, BBC News has reported heartbreaking scenes in freed towns.

For instance, there were burned-out tanks and corpses in the streets of Bucha.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020