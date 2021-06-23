Connect with us

World

US Government Seizes 33 Iran-Affiliated News Websites

By

Published

KDRTV NEWS: The US has seized around 33 Iranians news websites  after accusing of spreading disinformation.

KDRTV established that many Iranians news websites were off on Tuesday.

The website displayed a notice that they had been seized by the US with the seals of FBI and Department of Commerce.

READ ALSO: Iran`s President-elect Dismisses Meetings With Joe Biden

The closed websites include the Iran`s state owned Press TV and al-Masirah TV which is being Iranian-backed Houthi movement.

The actions by the US has come amid heated tension with Iran.

The movement has comed some few days after Iran elected Ebrahim Raisi as the new president even though he had been blacklisted by the United States.

Mr. Raisi was sanctioned by the US after he led the execution of political prisoners in 1988.

On the their side, the US department of of Justice has announce that they had seized 33 websites run by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union.

Three more websites run by Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

The websites were not accessed by Tuesday afternoon with the following information:

“The domain alalamtv.net has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant… as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

KDRTV has established that some Iranian Press TV websites also suffered the same setback.

photomix image

Iran`s President -elect Ebrahim Raisi (R) and The US president Joe Biden (R)

The Iranian government`s English-language satellite television TV channel was also seized by the US authorities.

After the election of Ebrahim Raisi as the new President of Iran, Israel expressed its concerns that Raisi is an extremist President that would increase nuclear activities.

When asked if he would meet President Joe Biden if the US lift sanctions on Iran, he said “No.”

KDRTV understands that this is not the first time the US is closing down the Iranian websites.

READ ALSO: Israel Says Iranians Made Wrong Turn Electing Raisi

In October 2020, the US authorities had closed down 92 Iranian websites accusing them of spreading political disinformation.

The tension between the US and Iran is expected to increase as President-elect Ebrahim Raisi is seen to be extremist.

 

In this article:
