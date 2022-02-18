Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Inside Rosemary Odinga’s Multi-million Snail Farming Business

By

Published

images 2022 02 18T135707.676

Snail Meat is one of the most tantalizing and super nutritious food. It has an enormous demand from high-end markets that farmers who have ventured into the business cannot satisfy the market.

One of the snail farmers in Kenya is Rosemary Odinga, daughter of former Premier Raila Amolo Odinga.

During a past interview with the Standard newspaper, Rosemary revealed that she began the project as a hobby back in 2007 after drawing inspiration from former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanajo.

“I started this project as a hobby in 2007. Before I started, I had gone to Nigeria, where I had the privilege of visiting former Nigerian president Olesegun Obasanjo. He is one of the biggest snail farmers there. He is the one who challenged me to think about farming. He was so convincing with the snail farming, I promised to do something when I came back home.” She remarked.

images 2022 02 18T135641.503

After the Nigerian visit, Rosemary came back, and a snail expert at the University of Nairobi mentored her about snail farming before donating 13 snails to her.

However, all snails died except 2 as they were exposed to a lot of heat which isn’t conducive for them.

To avoid making such mistakes, she built a greenhouse on her 25-acre property near Kiserian and moved the two surviving ones there.

“Within three months, they multiplied and were so many, I started donating to my friends who were foreigners. A French restaurant heard about my venture and placed orders. That is how the venture began to thrive.” She revealed.

Also Read

  1. Kenyans Flood Rosemary Odinga With Goodwill Messages After Healing from Blindness
  2. Raila Odinga Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi
  3. Profitable Business You Can Start With Your Upcountry Piece Of Land

She also hired three farmhands to assist with the increased workload. She now has 3,000 snails on the Kiserian farm.

images 2022 02 18T135545.085

Snails are considered a delicacy in many societies, and countries, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, and Asian countries. They are known for their white meat, which is high in protein and has a gizzard-like flavor. It is simple to make. The mucous must be removed by boiling it for five minutes. After it has been cooked, it can be fried with tomatoes and onions, exactly like any other sort of meat.

With this in mind, Rosemary founded Shelltops Limited, which began delivering orders to French restaurants regularly. She packs two dozens in 160-gram bags. There is a tremendous demand that her snailery cannot handle. A kilo of snail meat ranges between Ksh 2000 and Ksh 2500.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019