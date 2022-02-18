Inside Rosemary Odinga’s Multi-million Snail Farming Business

Snail Meat is one of the most tantalizing and super nutritious food. It has an enormous demand from high-end markets that farmers who have ventured into the business cannot satisfy the market.

One of the snail farmers in Kenya is Rosemary Odinga, daughter of former Premier Raila Amolo Odinga.

During a past interview with the Standard newspaper, Rosemary revealed that she began the project as a hobby back in 2007 after drawing inspiration from former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanajo.

“I started this project as a hobby in 2007. Before I started, I had gone to Nigeria, where I had the privilege of visiting former Nigerian president Olesegun Obasanjo. He is one of the biggest snail farmers there. He is the one who challenged me to think about farming. He was so convincing with the snail farming, I promised to do something when I came back home.” She remarked.

After the Nigerian visit, Rosemary came back, and a snail expert at the University of Nairobi mentored her about snail farming before donating 13 snails to her.

However, all snails died except 2 as they were exposed to a lot of heat which isn’t conducive for them.

To avoid making such mistakes, she built a greenhouse on her 25-acre property near Kiserian and moved the two surviving ones there.

“Within three months, they multiplied and were so many, I started donating to my friends who were foreigners. A French restaurant heard about my venture and placed orders. That is how the venture began to thrive.” She revealed.

She also hired three farmhands to assist with the increased workload. She now has 3,000 snails on the Kiserian farm.

Snails are considered a delicacy in many societies, and countries, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, and Asian countries. They are known for their white meat, which is high in protein and has a gizzard-like flavor. It is simple to make. The mucous must be removed by boiling it for five minutes. After it has been cooked, it can be fried with tomatoes and onions, exactly like any other sort of meat.

With this in mind, Rosemary founded Shelltops Limited, which began delivering orders to French restaurants regularly. She packs two dozens in 160-gram bags. There is a tremendous demand that her snailery cannot handle. A kilo of snail meat ranges between Ksh 2000 and Ksh 2500.