Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyans Should Stop Bad Manners of Gossiping About People’s Health – Anyang Nyong’o at Governor Nyangarama’s Funeral

Avatar

By

Published

Governors Pay Tribute to John Nyagarama
Governors Pay Tribute to John Nyagarama

(KDRTV) – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has rebuked Kenyans for discussing people’s health, saying it is bad manners.

Speaking at the funeral of Nyamira Governor John Nyangarama in West Mugirango on Thursday, Nyong’o questioned the obsession with people’s medical condition when everyone can be sick.

‘There is something awful about Kenyans. Kenyans like to gossip about people’s sickness. It is very bad manners,’ Nyong’o said, “Sickness is natural. Dieses can be cured and you can get well and live like anybody else.”

Nyong’o also revealed Governor Nyagarama’s battle with prostate cancer in the past two years.

According to the Kisumu County boss, he was approached by Nyagarama in the aftermath of the 2018 devolution conference in Kakamega. They were both at Acacia hotel in Kisumu when he (Nyong’o) was approached by Kisii Governor James Ongwae who told him that Nyagarama wanted to have a word with him.

“Sometimes in 2018 when we had just come from the Kakamega Devolution conference. We were at Acacia hotel when Ongwae came to me and told me that Gov Nyagarama wanted to talk to me. The Governor wanted to consult me because he was suffering from prostate cancer and since I went through the same problem in 2010, he wanted to talk to me on what to do,” Nyong’o said.

He said he referred Nyagarama to a doctor at the Hellen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco in California where he was treated until he was completely healed.

Nyagarama succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday last week. He had been in ICU for close to three weeks and there was a rumor mill surrounding his health.

Read Also: Nyagarama’s Son Dies From Meningitis 

ODM leader Raila Odinga is leading mourners in paying their last tributes to the Governor.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,

You May Also Like

xwpakbwjyfgjklofc5fe320a3b16f6 xwpakbwjyfgjklofc5fe320a3b16f6

News

Makupa Causeway Accident! Woman Dies But Son Survives After Car Plunges into Indian Ocean

(KDRTV) – A woman who plunged her vehicle into the Indian Ocean at the Makupa causeway on Wednesday morning has passed on. Winnie  Achieng...

1 day ago
Ep6ssj9WwAI0jXd Ep6ssj9WwAI0jXd

Politics

Update! Former NASA Principals Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula Hold Secret Meeting

(KDRTV) – Former NASA co-principals: Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula held a meeting at a hotel in Athi River to discuss their...

1 day ago
andrew harnik trump moved them most 1 andrew harnik trump moved them most 1

Politics

Desperate Trump, A Dangerous President

(KDRTV)-With 30 days remaining until the new President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in office, a cornered Trump threatens the very fabric of American Democracy....

2 days ago
biden 1 gty er 201222 1608667116787 hpMain 16x9 992 biden 1 gty er 201222 1608667116787 hpMain 16x9 992

News

President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks To The Nation

(KDRTV)- President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation today and steered the ship steadily forward with confidence. The soon-to-be president showcased resilience and sniper-like focus...

2 days ago