Questions as Raphael Tuju Changes Tune on William Ruto Impeachment

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has no plans to impeachment Deputy President William Ruto, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said.

There has been speculation among opposition MPs that Parliament would prioritize the impeachment of the DP when sittings resume tomorrow (Tuesday).

Lugari MP Ayub Savula announced plans of the ANC Party to introduce an impeachment motion against the DP over allegations of corruption and disrespecting his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Savula said that the motion has both Uhuru’s and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s blessings.

However, Tuju has now come out to categorically state that Jubilee has not discussed plans to impeach Ruto.

“So far those are just speculations. There is no such Motion. It has not been discussed within the party. If there was such a discussion it would have been communicated to all members,” said Tuju as quoted by Standard.

In October last year, Tuju banned Ruto and his allies from accessing Jubilee Party Headquarters.

This was after the DP and around 40 lawmakers stormed the offices and held a meeting there to the chagrin of the Jubilee Kieleweke faction.

Tuju also recommended that the party should strip Ruto of his position as the Jubilee Deputy Party leader.

Without Jubilee’s support, the impeachment motion is as good as dead because it will be impossible for Savula to Marshall the numbers to support the motion.

At least two thirds of Parliament should support the motion to impeach the DP. Ruto boasts of having more than 150 Members behind him, who are ready to show their might if it comes to that.