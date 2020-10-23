Ruto Must Support BBI or Forget the Presidency

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has held public rallies in all the three days since he received the BBI report together with ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday. The President has been on a tour of Nyamira, Kisumu and met boda boda riders in Nairobi on Friday.

The last time the President was this hyped was in the run-up to the 2017 elections. This latest energy point at a rejuvenated man, a politician intending to achieve something.

I do not UNDERSTAND Ruto and his WAILING SISTERS, including My FREN @Kipmurkomen. The #BBIReport does not DISADVANTAGE them AT ALL. It works in Ruto's FAVOUR, when you THINK about it. But RUTO wants it ALL TO HIMSELF. He wants a FERRARI Presidency not a MATATU Presidency in BBI. — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) October 21, 2020

Uhuru is ready and willing to do everything to achieve the BBI referendum. Of course, he will throw the State machinery behind his bid for ‘a united country’ and there is no way anyone stands a chance of opposing that.

PRESIDENT Kenyatta urges Boda Boda operators to resist attempts by politicians to use them to propel selfish ambitions.

DP William Ruto, the antagonist in the BBI movie, has so avoided a direct confrontation with the President because he doesn’t want to upset the Mt Kenya voting bloc. President Uhuru is a prince in the Kikuyu nation and anyone who goes against him must forget the region’s support. Is Ruto ready for these consequences?

The BBI might be creating a bloated executive with the position of Prime Minister and two deputies. There are other disturbing clauses about that report which are not ‘suitable for human consumption.’

However, the same report wants a four year grace period for HELB beneficiaries, a seven-year tax haven for small businesses. These are clauses that touch directly on hustlers. Opposing the BBI will be opposing ‘hustler empowerment’.

Moreover, the DP losses nothing if he supports this document. However, everything is on the line for him if he opts to take the path everyone expects him to take.