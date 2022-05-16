Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Two Influencial Gubernatorial Aspirants Who Announced Their Running Mates Today

By

Published

FB IMG 16527065189067137
Moses Kuria

Presidential and Gubernatorial aspirants in the August General Election were given until today midnight to submit their running mates. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had before given a date but later postponed it until today 16th of May 2022.

However, two influential and controversial gubernatorial aspirants gave names of their running mates on today’s deadline.

One of the gubernatorial aspirant who announced his running mate was Moses Kuria.  FB IMG 16527099350992039 1

Moses Kuria and Faith MwauraIn a statement, Moses Kuria stated:

“Proud to announce that I have picked real estate entrepreneur Mrs Faith Mwaura as my running mate for the Kiambu Gubernatorial race. Mrs Mwaura holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Daystar University and MSc Degree in Real Estate from Heriot Watt University in Scotland”

Subsequently, Nakuru’s gubernatorial aspirant and incumbent Nakuru senator announced David Kones as her running mate. Susan Kihika will be competing against Lee Kinyanjui who is going to defend his position.

FB IMG 16527106587855213

Susan Kihika and David Kones

In her official Facebook page, Kihika wrote:
“Today I unveiled David Kones as my running mate for the gubernatorial seat in the upcoming August elections. David Kones holds a bachelors degree in Education and is a highly trained conflict resolution expert. He is a great community mobilizer and educator from Kiptagich Ward in Kuresoi South…” part of her statement read.

Also read Lee Kinyanjui Cries Foul After Being Beaten By Susan Kihika in Latest Opinion Polls

However, Kihika also stated that Kones was taken through the vetting process by the public and emerged the winner among 16 candidates.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020