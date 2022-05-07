Lee Kinyanjui Cries Foul After Being Beaten By Susan Kihika in Latest Opinion Polls

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has come out guns blazing hours after pollster Mizani Africa released a report showing Susan Kihika is the most preferred Gubernatorial aspirant in Nakuru County.

According to the polls Susan Kihika has a commanding lead of 56.3% preference rate against the incumbent Lee Kinyanjui who came second with 38.2%. Stanley Karanja came in third with 5.0%.

Governor Kinyajui, on the other hand, appears to be irritated by the agency’s findings, dismissing opinion polls as unreliable and failing to represent actual events on the ground.

Kinyanjui described the new polls as a number manipulation business opportunity that has thrived ahead of the August 9 general elections.

While criticizing Mizani Africa, the governor referred to the findings as “pseudo research,” which is created in the privacy of one’s home and does not engage citizens as claimed.

“The electoral period is a major business opportunity for key sectors of the economy such as logistics, hospitality, branding and the faith sector. The latest entrant is the pseudo research category. If you are moderately educated and have a basic knowledge of number manipulation, here is your opportunity. All you require is a laptop and a big-sounding name like mizani something” Kinyanjui wrote on his facebook page.

