Aki Pesa Wewe: Kenyans Import 325 Choppers Ahead of August General elections

Kenyans have imported at least 325 choppers from South Africa in the last one year according to the South African tax authority.

The choppers which are valued at Ksh 3.6 billion were purchased at a time when more Kenyans had been left jobless as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s harmful effects.

The figures may be higher, as several individuals imported helicopters from other regions of the world, including Europe, the United States, and Asia.

This is the largest increase in the number of helicopters weighing less than 2,000 kg, which are frequently deployed for short-distance transport of people, cargo, and equipment, such as during disaster relief operations.

During electioneering seasons, there is always a surge in helicopter imports. In 2005, Kenyans acquired 212 choppers from South Africa for use during the 2007 campaigns.

With less than 5 months before the August 9 elections, the political class has been crisscrossing the country with helicopters that they either own or they have hired.

However, hiring a chopper is costly. The price is computed per hour and according to the number of seats available.

The cost of leasing a three-seater chopper ranges from Sh129,420 to Sh161,775. The price would range from Sh183,345 to Sh215,700 if the capacity is more.

Among top politicians who have been spotted with choppers include President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, former Kiambu governor William Kabogo, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi.