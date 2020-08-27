Deputy President William Ruto Gives The List Of People That Will Never Step In Heaven

Deputy President William Ruto has been going through very turbulent political times over the past few months. He seems isolated from Key government decision making, that is why he looks laid back in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. His strong political allies like Kipchumba Murkomen, Kimani Ngunjiri, and Oscar Sudi have been on the forefront in condemning government officials that have been seen to undermine the deputy president.

The second in command has been in the past blamed for virtually every corruption scandal happening in government, from Kimwarer Dam to fake military weapons tender, that was masterminded by the former cabinet secretary, Rashid Echesa. Dp William Ruto is a very hardworking politician who is very eloquent in explaining the government policy and his strategy lately has been on mobilizing the youth and empowering them.

He has also been targeting the clergy and their followers, that is why he has been conducting several meetings in his official residence in a bid to consolidate his support in that sector because he knows very well that these men have a lot of say in influencing their followers. On one of his usual meetings with church leaders from Nakuru in his Sugoi home in Eldoret, the deputy president encouraged his supporters who have been intimidated by the state machinery to stand firm and keep their eyes on the prize.

He said that anyone who is seen to associate with the deputy president is arrested and charged with corruption or scared with KRA over imaginary unpaid taxes, charges that have no any legal basis, but he told them not to fear anything because even the bible says in the book of Revelation 21:8 that liars, adulterers, idol worshippers, and cowards will not see heaven. That is why he urged them to soldier on and ignore the empty threats by the deep state because cowards will not go to heaven.

Ruto also castigated ODM for being pretenders in the fight against corruption in response to the statement that was earlier released by the ODM secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna. He said that ODM is now defending the looters because some of their members are the biggest beneficiaries.