Inside DP William Ruto’s Campaign Team & What Each Member is Assigned to Do

Deputy President William Ruto has established a six-member group of politicians allied to him dubbed the Sky Team to lead his campaigns as he seeks to succeed President Kenyatta in the August 9 polls.

They include Musalia Mudavadi, Ndindi Nyoro, Moses Wetangula, Alice Wahome, Rigathi Gachagua, and Kimani Ichungwa.

The team will be in charge of campaigns in the Central, Rift Valley, and Coast regions. The politicians possess the charisma and oratory abilities necessary to enliven Ruto’s campaign messages and face opponents as campaigns near their conclusion.

Below are different roles the 6 politicians are tasked to do ahead of the August 9 general elections.

Musalia Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress party leader is tasked with attacking Raila Odinga, exposing him as untrustworthy and a state project as well as exposing how the Jubilee government has ruined the Kenyan economy.

Moses Wetangula

The Ford Kenya party boss is tasked with poking holes in the Jubilee government programs as well as exposing graft in the Uhuru administration.

Rigathi Gachagua

The Mathira lawmaker is tasked to expose President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family and Attack the former Prime Minister as a state Project.

Ndindi Nyoro

The Vocal DP Ruto diehard has been assigned to portray President Uhuru Kenyatta as a letdown to Mt Kenya locals.

Alice Wahome

The Kandara legislator is tasked by the Ruto team to strategically play the gender card and also expose Uhuru as a man who does not keep his word.

Kimani Ichungwa

The Kikuyu Mp is assigned to expose the Jubilee government borrowing spree and expose How the Uhuru government has ruined the Economy.

Did you miss this?