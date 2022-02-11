Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside DP William Ruto’s Campaign Team & What Each Member is Assigned to Do

By

Published

20220119 083115

Photo of DP William Samoei Ruto during a past UDA rally. Image courtesy

Deputy President William Ruto has established a six-member group of politicians allied to him dubbed the Sky Team to lead his campaigns as he seeks to succeed President Kenyatta in the August 9 polls.

They include Musalia Mudavadi, Ndindi Nyoro, Moses Wetangula, Alice Wahome, Rigathi Gachagua, and Kimani Ichungwa.

The team will be in charge of campaigns in the Central, Rift Valley, and Coast regions. The politicians possess the charisma and oratory abilities necessary to enliven Ruto’s campaign messages and face opponents as campaigns near their conclusion.

Below are different roles the 6 politicians are tasked to do ahead of the August 9 general elections.

unnamed 7 1

Image courtesy The Star Newspaper. 

Musalia Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress party leader is tasked with attacking Raila Odinga, exposing him as untrustworthy and a state project as well as exposing how the Jubilee government has ruined the Kenyan economy.

Moses Wetangula

The Ford Kenya party boss is tasked with poking holes in the Jubilee government programs as well as exposing graft in the Uhuru administration.

Rigathi Gachagua

The Mathira lawmaker is tasked to expose President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family and Attack the former Prime Minister as a state Project.

Ndindi Nyoro

The Vocal DP Ruto diehard has been assigned to portray President Uhuru Kenyatta as a letdown to Mt Kenya locals.

Alice Wahome

The Kandara legislator is tasked by the Ruto team to strategically play the gender card and also expose Uhuru as a man who does not keep his word.

Kimani Ichungwa

The Kikuyu Mp is assigned to expose the Jubilee government borrowing spree and expose How the Uhuru government has ruined the Economy.

Did you miss this?

  1. Rigathi Gachagua, Alice Wahome Emerge as DP Ruto’s Possible August 9 Running Mate
  2. New Details Emerge on Rigathi Gachagua’s Role in Ruto-Mudavadi Deal
  3. Rigathi Gachagua’s Close Friends Raised Ksh 12m In Less Than 3 Hours To Get Him Out Of Jail

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019