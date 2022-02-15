Connect with us

Politics

Inside DP William Ruto’s New Plan To Lock Uhuru, Raila Out of Mt Kenya Votes

rutoo1

Deputy President will this week be camping in the Mt Kenya region but this time round with a changed strategy to woo the Kikuyu vote.

In contrast to his past well-attended public rallies, the DP held direct engagement forums on Monday in Nyeri County, where he listened to residents’ concerns and suggestions for resolving them.

The shift in policy follows sustained efforts by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to reverse the DP’s gains in the region over the last four years.

Addressing the hundreds of stakeholders gathered at the Brookside Ridge Gardens in Nyeri town, the DP announced that his five-member committee of economic experts, led by economist David Ndii, will now travel across the country collecting views from all economic stakeholders in all 47 counties, beginning with Nyeri.

“We are launching public engagement forums using a bottom-up approach so that we can have the minimums we can deliver as a government should we get into office,” The Deputy President Stated.

DP Rutos Rare Confession About President Uhuru

He noted that the forums will ultimately result in a national economic charter based on county documents outlining specific goals.

“We are going to change our national conversation from sharing political power to that of people and their economy. We said that we will do this but we were not taken seriously. Our opponents should now know that this is what we stand for,” DP Ruto added.

He also noted that the program will continue in other counties for the next 60 days, followed by a nationwide event.

20220119 083115

Photo of DP William Samoei Ruto during a past UDA rally. Image courtesy

Among Politicians who accompanied the Second in command to the Nyeri event include; Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Nyeri Women Rep Rahab Mukami, Jayne Kinara, Robert Gichimu, George Koimburi, Muriuki Njagagua, and Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

