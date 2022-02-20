Inside Raila Odinga’s Latest Technique to Beat Ruto hands Down in August

With less than 6 months before the August 9 general elections, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s poll team is burning the midnight oil to come up with a winning strategy for the former Prime Minister.

The team is leaving nothing to chance in developing strong routes that will the ODM leader succeed his handshake partner Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to a publication in a local daily, the Raila campaign team is split according to geographic regions, with differing objectives and targeted messaging. The move aims to coordinate the campaign activities of many formations and teams, including those of parties affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja bandwagon.

The Raila campaign team has opted to treat Kenyans with multiple Azimio rallies, running at the same time. The rallies duped result from a daily calendar of events compiled by the Elizabeth Meyo-led team.

The first campaign team, which is referred to as the ‘’Young Turks’’ and comprises Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Sabina Chege, Junet Mohammed, Kanini Kega, Babu Owino, Mishi Mboko, Gladys Wanga, Ledama ole Kina, and Caleb Amisi.

Dressed casually and fashionably, the “Young Turks” are tasked with communicating with the youth countrywide. Additionally, this team is intended to keep the regions occupied regardless of whether rallies occur.

The second campaign team involves regional coordinators, who are mainly composed of governors. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Professor Anyang Nyon’go, and James Ongwae lead the Nyanza region.

In the Mt Kenya region, the team is comprised of Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi.

In the Rift Valley, Lee Kinyanjui of Nakuru and Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet are taking charge. Charity Ngilu leads the Ukambani region while Amason Kingi is tasked with consolidating the Coast region.

While the technical team is responsible for developing the daily work schedule and campaign timetables, Raila Odinga is taking charge in organizing and assigning the political class.