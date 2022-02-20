Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside Raila Odinga’s Latest Technique to Beat Ruto hands Down in August

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 17 at 5.30.15 PM 1

Photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga while meeting governors in Naivasha. Image courtesy.

With less than 6 months before the August 9 general elections, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s poll team is burning the midnight oil to come up with a winning strategy for the former Prime Minister.

The team is leaving nothing to chance in developing strong routes that will the ODM leader succeed his handshake partner Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to a publication in a local daily, the Raila campaign team is split according to geographic regions, with differing objectives and targeted messaging. The move aims to coordinate the campaign activities of many formations and teams, including those of parties affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja bandwagon.

The Raila campaign team has opted to treat Kenyans with multiple Azimio rallies, running at the same time. The rallies duped result from a daily calendar of events compiled by the Elizabeth Meyo-led team.

azimio 1

The first campaign team, which is referred to as the ‘’Young Turks’’ and comprises Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Sabina Chege, Junet Mohammed, Kanini Kega, Babu Owino, Mishi Mboko, Gladys Wanga, Ledama ole Kina, and Caleb Amisi.

Dressed casually and fashionably, the “Young Turks” are tasked with communicating with the youth countrywide. Additionally, this team is intended to keep the regions occupied regardless of whether rallies occur.

Did you miss this?

  1. Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan For Azimio la Umoja To Win Majority of The Seats In The August Polls
  2. Inside Raila Odinga’s New Technique To Finish Hustler Nation in Grassroot Level
  3. Leaders Join Hands To Mourn After Jubilee Senator Dies In Grizzly Road Accident

The second campaign team involves regional coordinators, who are mainly composed of governors. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Professor Anyang Nyon’go, and James Ongwae lead the Nyanza region.

In the Mt Kenya region, the team is comprised of Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi.

In the Rift Valley, Lee Kinyanjui of Nakuru and Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet are taking charge. Charity Ngilu leads the Ukambani region while Amason Kingi is tasked with consolidating the Coast region.

Raila with Central Kenya leaders

While the technical team is responsible for developing the daily work schedule and campaign timetables, Raila  Odinga is taking charge in organizing and assigning the political class.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019