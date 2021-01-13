Connect with us

Jubilee Party Hints at Quitting the Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has said they are closely monitoring how the matter of the Nairobi by-election plays out in court and the county assembly before making a decision on fielding a candidate.

The Nairobi by-election, which was earlier slated for February 18, was stopped by the High Court last week following an application by former Governor Mike Sonko.

The County Assembly is in the process of vetting Anne Mwenda Kananu, who had been nominated by Sonko as Deputy Governor in January last year.

Read Also: Uhuru, Raila Plotting to Avoid Nairobi By-election 

Kananu’s vetting had been suspended after a Nairobi voter moved to court to challenge her nomination, arguing that Sonko had been locked out of his office when he made the appointment.

However, the voter withdrew the case last week, paving way for her vetting. The former chief officer is scheduled to appear before the county assembly this week.

But Sonko, in a funeral over the weekend, claimed that he had withdrawn Kananu’s appointment following advise from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko further announced that he will withdraw all his cases to pave way for an election.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, who have fielded former Starehe MP Margaret Kenyatta in the race, have warned about plans to appoint Kananu. They argued that the law cannot go back, as Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was already sworn-in as Acting Speaker.

There are allegations that Jubilee is afraid of fielding a candidate for fear of humiliation.

Former Dagorreti South MP Dennis Waweru and business woman Agnes Kagure are supposed to face off in the primaries for the party members to choose who will fly the Jubilee flag in the capital.

ODM withdrew from the race, with party leader Raila Odinga saying they’re ready to reach an agreement with Jubilee.

Read Also: Govt Withdraws Moses Kuria’s Security  

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced on Wednesday that they will not be fielding candidates in Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary as well as Machakos Senatorial by-elections.

He cited the ongoing building bridges initiative and the partnership between Jubilee, Wiper and ANC as the reason.

Read Also: Raphael Tuju and Ruto Clash Over By-Elections 

Interestingly, Jubilee withdrew from the Msambweni by-elections in November last year, only for ODM to cede the seat to Feisal Bader, an independent candidate supported by DP William Ruto.

Apart from Nairobi, Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has fielded candidates in Matungu, Kabuchai and is in the process of announcing its flag bearer in Msambweni.

