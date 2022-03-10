Meet Kandara MP Alice Wahome’s Son Who is Giving DP Ruto Sleepless Nights

Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has for a long time been one of William Ruto’s foot soldiers in Mt Kenya to an extent that she has been considered to be a running mate.

Wahome is however facing resistance in popularizing the DP in Mt Kenya as his own son George Ng’ayu wants a Raila presidency.

Ng’ayu has established himself as a force in the anti-Ruto message and backing the Azimio la Umoja movement despite having no formal role in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign team.

George is a lawyer by profession and works in Uhuru Kenyatta’s political advisor Muthai Ngunyi’s law firm.

He is also a regular face in Mutahi’s 5th estate opinion Tv station. He at one time criticized Deputy President William Ruto and said that he was a detractor of the Head of State.

Ng’ayu got his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Leeds, where he also served as the Leeds East African Society President.

He joined his mother’s law practice, Wahome and Akedi Advocates, after graduating in 2017 before joining Ngunyi’s Consulting House as a Junior Research Fellow in December 2020.

Aside from politics and consulting, Ng’ayu is a visual artist who has created creative work for some of Kenya’s largest corporations and had his work featured in some of the country’s most prestigious galleries.