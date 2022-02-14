Meet Musalia Mudavadi’s Son Who Survived Dusit D2 Terror Attack [PHOTOS]

Musalia Mudavadi is a well-known and senior Kenyan politician. He has risen to extremely prominent positions in the country, including that of Kenya’s Vice President. He is currently the Amani National Congress Party’s leader and part of the Kenya Kwanza alliance alongside William Ruto and Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi has a soft side aside from work and politics, and that is his family. He is married to a lovely lady by the name Tessie Shangatti. The two have three children together: Maryanne Mudavadi, a daughter, and Michael and Moses Mudavadi, sons. The famous politician is not bashful about publicly expressing his affection for his family.

Mudavadi’s son Michael was among the people who survived the DusitD2 terror attack in Nairobi, Kenya. Mudavadi’s son worked within the complex of the Riverside building in the Westlands area. The attack, which took place in January 2019, saw more than 20 people losing their lives.

Musalia Mudavadi recounted the events of that day during a past interview. He recalled how their son had sent a text to him and his mother saying that he might die and they should pray for him. Together with his colleagues, Michael hid behind a staircase and they were rescued 2 hours later. The family is still grateful that Michael managed to escape from the attack narrowly.

Michael graduated from the University of Brighton in England with a Master’s degree in Marketing. He also has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the same England University.

Mudavadi’s only daughter Maryanne on the other hand studied in London. In January 2020, she graduated with a Master’s degree from Sussex University.

The Mudavadi family was recently spotted during his earthquake rally in the Bomas of Kenya on January 23.