Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet Musalia Mudavadi’s Son Who Survived Dusit D2 Terror Attack [PHOTOS]

By

Published

954c5cc1e94ee8e93979809ceef72b96

Musalia Mudavadi is a well-known and senior Kenyan politician. He has risen to extremely prominent positions in the country, including that of Kenya’s Vice President. He is currently the Amani National Congress Party’s leader and part of the Kenya Kwanza alliance alongside William Ruto and Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi has a soft side aside from work and politics, and that is his family. He is married to a lovely lady by the name Tessie Shangatti. The two have three children together: Maryanne Mudavadi, a daughter, and Michael and Moses Mudavadi, sons. The famous politician is not bashful about publicly expressing his affection for his family.

Mudavadi’s son Michael was among the people who survived the DusitD2 terror attack in Nairobi, Kenya. Mudavadi’s son worked within the complex of the Riverside building in the Westlands area. The attack, which took place in January 2019, saw more than 20 people losing their lives.

652a8647ea8614efc43e740fd12e45e7

Musalia Mudavadi recounted the events of that day during a past interview. He recalled how their son had sent a text to him and his mother saying that he might die and they should pray for him. Together with his colleagues, Michael hid behind a staircase and they were rescued 2 hours later. The family is still grateful that Michael managed to escape from the attack narrowly.

Also Read

  1. Dust D2 Unbowed, Opens Its Doors Six Months After Horrendous Terror Attack
  2. Intrigues into the Firing of KMTC CEO Michael Kiptoo
  3. Beautiful! Educated! Dangerous! How Violet Kemunto Masterminded the Dusit D2 Terror Attack

Michael graduated from the University of Brighton in England with a Master’s degree in Marketing. He also has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the same England University.

c465cd1dd67150abbe7774d306af8c13

Mudavadi’s only daughter Maryanne on the other hand studied in London. In January 2020, she graduated with a Master’s degree from Sussex University.

FJxz8vFWUAE C1A

The Mudavadi family was recently spotted during his earthquake rally in the Bomas of Kenya on January 23.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019