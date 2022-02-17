Moses Kuria Reveals Next Plan Ahead of the August 9 general elections

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will not be vying for any political seat in upcoming general elections but will be focusing on building his Chama Cha Kazi party and ensuring it gets countrywide support.

While speaking in an interview with JKL live on Wednesday, the Gatundu South MP stated that he is contented with the work he has done as an Mp and is aiming to face other challenges in the political world.

“I think I have served the people of Gatundu South for a solid 9 years & I’m proud of the job I have done there. As of now my single focus is to build a strong party that is going to assure a lot of people who are currently not very assured,”

“My single focus is to have our party run counties so that we can be able to showcase to the country how Chama Cha Kazi government can be able to run the country… As of now, this is a full-time job, it is not a part-time job,” Moses Kuria opined.

When asked about the August 9 general elections, the Gatundu south Mp stated that he doesn’t have any preferred candidate between DP William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The vociferous legislator added that he needs time to analyze the suggestions offered by both Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza coalitions before taking a position.

“Kenya Kwanza and Azimio were formed while I was in a hospital bed, I can only be crazy to purport that I support things that were formed while I was in a hospital bed… I don’t really understand what is happening now, so many things have changed and I think it’s only fair that we get some time to study that,” he stated.

Moses Kuria is expected to get back into the country on Saturday after being hospitalized in Dubai since October 2021.