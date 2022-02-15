President Uhuru Set To Expose DP Ruto In Sagana Meeting Next Week

President Uhuru Kenyatta is determined to prevent his estranged Deputy William Ruto from succeeding him as he has compiled a list of charges that he wants to use in the court of public opinion to tarnish his Principal Assistant.

According to sources, the President aims to reveal Ruto’s soft stomach to voters and call for his rejection in the August 9 General Election.

Unlike in the past, when he brushed aside criticisms from the Deputy President and his surrogates, Uhuru is taking no prisoners this time around against the candidacy of a guy with whom he collaborated throughout the previous two elections. The President is also expected to open up about his fallout with the DP in the coming days.

The President is set to begin his Mt Kenya tour next week where he will host politicians and opinion leaders from the region at Nyeri County’s Sagana State Lodge.

The meeting, which insiders claim will serve as a springboard for the President’s efforts to undermine his deputy’s candidacy, has already been scheduled and the guest list submitted.

The head of state is also expected to go full throttle on his deputy from allegations of presiding over the theft of public resources and using the proceeds to brainwash Kenyans, to absconding duty, politics of deception, blackmail during the Jubilee government’s first term in office, and a lack of respect.

“Uhuru is coming out to expose his deputy and ensure he does not succeed him. Already, Central Kenya has shifted without Uhuru’s campaigns and that is why the DP has shifted his focus to Western Kenya. Now he (Uhuru) is coming out with people waiting to hear from him as to why they parted ways,” Nominated MP Maina Kamanda told the People Daily newspaper.

However, according to political analyst Dr. Jane Thuo, Uhuru Kenyatta’s move could easily backfire if not handled with care.

“In politics, it is never good to hit your perceived enemy below the belt. But knowing who Ruto is when it comes to playing dirty, the President had better be careful,” Dr. Thuo said.