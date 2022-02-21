Raila Odinga Spills the Beans on Why He Sacked William Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed that he sacked DP William Ruto when he was the Minister for Agriculture for stealing maize.

While speaking in Mombasa on Sunday, February 20, the ODM leader stated that he was the one who employed William Ruto during the grand coalition government and sacked him over graft before Mwai Kibaki moved him into the higher education ministry.

“Huyo Ruto mimi niliajiri yeye, kama Waziri yangu ya Kilimo alipoiba mahindi nikafuta yeye, Kibaki akamuokoa , akampeleka Higher Education,” (I employed Ruto as the Agriculture Minister, but when he stole maize I sacked him, it is President Kibaki who gave him a lifeline by appointing him as a Minister for Higher Education). The former Premier stated.

Raila went on to refute claims that he is a government project stating that President Uhuru was his junior during the grand coalition government.

“I picked Musalia Mudavadi as my deputy, together with Uhuru Kenyatta. How can I be his project?” he posed.

Did you miss this?

The ODM leader urged coastal residents to continue supporting his candidacy, promising a huge economic revolution aimed at raising the country’s standard of living.

Raila restated his administration’s commitment to establishing a social protection fund for all poor families, with each family receiving a monthly stipend of Ksh 6000.