Revealed: What Ruto, Raila, Duale & Kalonzo Take for Breakfast

For good reason, many politicians prefer to eat a hearty breakfast before beginning their daily duties. The campaign trail is moving at a breakneck speed, giving politicians no time to eat.

Each politician has his or her own morning rituals that prepare him for the day ahead. From waking up to going to the gym to praying and eating a varied meal, daily occurrences shape a person.

William Ruto

RUTO Karen residence 1200x900 1

According to close confidants, Deputy President William Ruto enjoys tea with ‘nduma’ in the morning. However, before he can enjoy his morning meal, he must first visit the gym at 4 a.m., shower, and then gather with his family for prayer.

Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga and her father Raila Odinga

The former Premier has little modifications to his breakfast. Raila wakes up at 4 am and goes to the gym before taking cereal and fruits for breakfast.

Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka

The Wiper party leader begins each day with a prayer with his ailing wife Pauline and meditation after waking up at 5 a.m. He will then sweat it off for 20 minutes at the gym before drinking his tea with sweet potatoes and cassava pancakes.

Aden Duale

aden duale

The former majority leader of the National Assembly, Aden Duale, on the other hand, wakes up at 5 a.m. and begins each day with a prayer with his boys. He then retires to his little office in the house, where he examines the order paper for upcoming legislation and motions and prepares his notes for parliamentary business.

