Sabina Chege Senses Danger, Runs To Court to Stop IEBC Decision

Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege has taken the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to court over its decision to proceed to a full hearing in a case involving electoral malpractices in the 2017 polls.

The electoral commission’s Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee had concluded in a ruling that the subject to move to a full hearing.

Sabina Chege now wants the Court to stop IEBC from summoning her to a full hearing.

In court documents seen by Kdrtv, the Jubilee lawmaker argues that IEBC does not have grounds to proceed with the hearings, citing she is yet to declare an interest in running for any political seat.

“The respondent has framed a complaint incapable of eliciting a response from the applicant, seeing as it does not mention any of the elements listed in clause 6(a) of the Electoral Code of Conduct, a violation of Article 50 of Constitution, which makes it mandatory that a charge contains sufficient particulars to enable an accused respond to the same,” the statement read.

Additionally, the lawmaker asserts that the committee’s actions were initiated in bad faith, stating that there were conspiracies to prevent her from running in the August 9 general elections.

Sabina Chege and her team are also acting in response to Orengo’s statement that they will explore alternative means of resolving the dispute following their displeasure with Chebukati and his team’s verdict.

The Muranga Women Rep has in a fortnight ago claimed that the 2017 elections were rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta and something could be done for ODM leader in the August 9 elections.