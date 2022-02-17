Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Party Announces Dates for its Preliminaries

20220119 083115

Photo of DP William Samoei Ruto during a past UDA rally. Image courtesy

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has published the dates for its primaries, kicking off a do-or-die process that might result in the exclusion of heavyweights from the August 9 elections.

The Ruto allied party will hold its primaries between April 9 and 16th with a cutthroat race expected in the Rift Valley region.

United Democratic Alliance’s National Elections Board chair Anthony Mwaura, has subsequently assured hopefuls that the process will be free and fair and that there are no intentions to give direct tickets.

“DP Ruto has undertaken that the nominations will be free and fair. This means the has no preferred aspirants and is has not set aside any direct ticket. All aspirants will face Wanjiku’s verdict pm the nominations day.” Mwaura said during a UDA press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Margaret Wanjiru unveiled as UDA candidate in Nairobi by election

Numerous political heavyweights considered close supporters of DP Ruto are anticipated to compete for the party ticket.

Party primaries have traditionally become a nightmare for party leaders due to allegations of rigging. In certain instances, violent nominations have compelled parties to issue direct tickets, with the offended defecting to run as independent candidates.

William Ruto meets with UDA candidates contesting in the upcoming by elections for London and Hellsgate wards in Nakuru county

The UDA party also said that it has begun verifying people who have submitted nomination fees. The party has established a February 28 deadline for nomination fee payment.

In this article:
