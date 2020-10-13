Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Allow DP William Ruto to Tour Nyamira a Week After Teargas

Avatar

By

Published

Ruto in Kisii County in September
Ruto in Kisii County in September

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will be allowed to tour Nyamira County this week, days after his supporters were teargassed by police over illegal rallies.

Ruto will hold a funds drive for Nyamira South Sub County Boda Boda Sacco at Sironga playground and later, a funds drive at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba constituency for SDA churches.

Read also: Gunmen Attack Nairobi Woman After Selfie With DP William Ruto

Police have told organizers of the two events that they will be held responsible for any chaos that may arise.

The new development comes a day after Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai refuted claims that police were selectively blocking political meetings while allowing other politicians to host meetings.

The IG, in his bi-weekly sessions with Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) on Monday, said some meetings were blocked over fears of chaos while those that were allowed to happen had minimum levels of chaos.

Read Also: DP Ruto Pens Crucial Letter to Mutyambai

“Should we establish any possible risk, then authorization is declined for the safety of the public & the properties around the said area. There are groups that have not attracted any form of violence while others have attracted violence, hence varied authorizations,” Mutyambai said.

The DP was forced to cancel his trip to the Abagusii region last week after police teargassed locals who had gathered at Kebirigo Secondary School.

Read Also; DPP Noordin Haji Wants Traffic Officers Fitted with Body Cameras 

Ruto allies have claimed that the police service is being used to settle political scores. Police blocked the DP’s tour of Kakamega County on Sunday last week, while his friends were not allowed to hold a meeting in Msambweni on Friday.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Raila and Mama Ida attended a church fundraiser in Bondo on Sunday Raila and Mama Ida attended a church fundraiser in Bondo on Sunday

News

Mutyambai: Why we Stopped Ruto’s Church Sessions But Allowed Raila’s

(KDRTV) – Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has refuted claims that police officers are selectively allowing a section of politicians to hold public rallies...

1 day ago
MUTUARAO MUTUARAO

Politics

This Is The Only Man That Can Beat William Ruto If Raila And Uhuru Support Him In 2022

(KDRTV) – The 2022 presidential campaigns are gaining momentum each day. Deputy President William Ruto has been a busy man despite the COVID-19 threat....

1 day ago
Selfie with DP Selfie with DP

News

Gunmen Attack Nairobi Woman After Selfie with DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – A family in Nairobi is still reeling in shock after robbers attacked them on Thursday night, leaving one of them nursing serious...

1 day ago
Oth Oth

News

Kenyan Comedians to Raise Ksh 1m for Othuol’s Funeral After Abandoning him in Sickness

(KDRTV) – Organizers of the funeral of Churchill show comedian Ben Maurice Onyango have said they have a Ksh 1million budget for the event....

5 hours ago